COAS Gen Qamar Bajwa awarded the top Saudi honour ‘Order of King Abdulaziz’

COAS Gen Qamar Bajwa has been awarded the top Saudi honour ‘Order of King Abdulaziz’ on Sunday.



Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, deputy premier and minister of defense, decorated Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, with the King Abdulaziz Medal of Excellent Class, in implementation of the order of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported that top Saudi honour has been conferred to Gen Bajwa in recognition of his distinguished efforts in consolidating and strengthening bonds of friendship and joint cooperation and developing Saudi-Pakistani relations

#VIDEO: Crown Prince confers Order of King Abdulaziz award to #Pakistan’s Army Chief pic.twitter.com/wATCSQ5QR9 — Saudi Gazette (@Saudi_Gazette) June 26, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa after the Pakistani Army Chief was decorated with the highest medal by Saudi Arabia.

We consider the security of Saudi Arabia as our own and are completely resolved to further cementing our multifaceted bilateral relationship including excellent defence cooperation. https://t.co/YqGz6Im673 — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) June 26, 2022

The ISPR also issued a statement concerning General Bajwa’s visit to Saudi Arabia.

“During the visit, COAS called on Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, 1st Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister of KSA, and General Fayyadh Bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili, Chief of General Staff (CGS) Saudi Armed Forces at Jeddah,” the statement issued on Sunday stated.

“Both sides agreed upon enhancing defense cooperation in the fields of joint training, air defense, counter-terrorism, and communication/information domain,” it added.

“They also agreed to further enhance cordial relations and deep spirit of brotherhood into an enduring strategic partnership, being vital players in the region with significant responsibility towards unity of Muslim Ummah,” the ISPR added.