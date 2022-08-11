COAS General Bajwa to attend the Passing out Parade at Royal Military Academy, it emerges today.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa arrived in the United Kingdom on an official visit on early Thursday morning.

The Royal Military Academy Sandhurst is one of several military academies in the UK and is the British Army’s initial officer training center.

Earlier this year in July, Pakistan Army participated in Pace Sticking Competition in Royal Military Academy . And secured 2nd position among 27 Teams across the world.

Many of the world’s prominent leaders have graduated from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and the King of Malaysia Sultan Abdullah, both went to Royal Military Academy in the 1970s.