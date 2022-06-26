COAS Qamar Bajwa visits ailing Musharraf in Dubai, say sources

COAS Qamar Bajwa has visited the ailing Musharraf in Dubai, claim sources.

Sources privy to the meeting claim that Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and his wife have recently visited the ailing former president and army chief Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf in Dubai.

“Gen Qamar and his wife were accompanied by top physicians of the Pakistan Army,” the source said.

“Gen Musharraf and his family greeted the COAS and his wife with great delight,” added the source.

The source that claims to be present during the meeting added that the visitors spent some time with Gen Musharraf and his family at their apartment in Dubai.



While the army doctors examined the 78-year-old former military ruler, it added.



Gen Musharraf was diagnosed with a life-threatening health condition, called Amyloidosis, in 2018.



Musharraf along with his family has been living in self-exile in Dubai since 201.