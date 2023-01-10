Freezing cold wave is likely to grip Karachi between January 12 and 17

A freezing cold wave is likely to grip Karachi between January 12 and 17!

It’s time to take out thick winter articles of clothing as the MET office has predicted for predicted freezing-cold winds in Sindh in the coming days.

According to a statement issued by the national weather forecasting centre, cold weather is likely to grip Karachi and other parts of the province between January 12 and 17.

The temperature in Sindh is expected to plunge as low as 3°C during this period after a westerly system entered the province via Balochistan, according to PMD.

Temperatures in the cities of Sindh province including Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, and Tando Muhammad Khan are likely to fall to 5°C, the met department has predicted.

While the temperature in Shaheed Benazirabad, Noshero Feroz, Khairpur, Sukkur, Ghotki, and Sanghar will fall as low as 3°C during the said period.

On the other hand, the temprature in the northern Sindh districts of Larkana, Kashmore, Jacobabad, Qambar Shahdadkot, and the southeastern district of Tharparkar, will remain between 2-4°C.