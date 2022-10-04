PM House Audio Leaks:12-member committee constituted to investigate the cyber security breach

A 12-member committee has been constituted to investigate the cyber security breach amid PM House Audio Leaks!

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif formed a 12-member high-powered committee under the chairmanship of the Interior Minister on the issue of audio leakage from the Prime Minister’s House.

According to the notification issued after approval by the Prime Minister, DGIB, DGISI, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Federal Law Minister Nazir Tarar, and Federal Minister Amanul Haq are also included in the committee.

According to the notification, Federal Minister Shireen Rehman and Communications Minister Maulana Asad Mahmood are also included in the notification committee.

The first meeting of the high-powered committee will be held tomorrow.

The committee will also prepare recommendations to prevent cyber attacks.

The committee will investigate the cyber security breach in Prime Minister House and the committee will complete the investigation within 7 days.

The committee will review the existing security protocols in the Prime Minister’s House and ensure foolproof security and a digital ecosystem in the Prime Minister’s House, the committee will review the e-safety system in the Prime Minister’s House.

The committee will also make recommendations to secure data in the Prime Minister’s House.