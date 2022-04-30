29 Ramadan eve marks the completion of the Holy Quran at Haramain Sharifain!

Millions of believers of Islam participated in Taraweeh and Quran recitation prayers in Masjid-ul-Haram and Masjid-e-Nabawi on the 29th night of Ramadan.

It should be noted that due to the Corona epidemic for two years, the scope of the Quranic recitation in the Holy Haram was limited.

This year, visitors from all over the world and Saudis and expatriates from within the country were given ample opportunity to participate in Isha prayers, Taraweeh, and recitation of the Quran.

According to sources, the basement of the Haram Sharif, the ground floor, the first floor, the roofs, the hotels around the Haram Sharif, and the corridors and the roads leading to the Haramain Sharifain were full of worshipers.

Imams of the two holy mosques prayed for the liberation of the first qiblah of Al-Aqsa Mosque, t o bring Islam and Muslims out of temptation, to save the people of the world from the global calamities and sufferings.

The Imams prayed for unity and harmony among the Muslim nations and for their liberation from division and disunity.

The Imams called upon the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdul Aziz, Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman and all the leaders of the Islamic world to continue working for the betterment of Muslim nations and countries.

They also prayed for good advisors and benefactors of Islam and Muslims.

As reported, almost 3 million Muslims raised their hands up in Dua Khatam Al Quran at the House of Allah!

The prayers were offered by the head of the administration of the two holy shrines and the Imam and Khatib of Masjid-ul-Haram, Sheikh Dr. Al-Sudais. He prayed for the Muslim Ummah, especially Saudi Arabia and Muslim leaders. The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz attended the Khatam Al Quran during Taraweeh Prayers in Masjid Al Haram, Makkah on Friday.

He will also offer Eid Al Fitr Prayer at the grand mosque.

Millions of people had reached Haram Sharif before Maghrib in the supplication of the completion of the Holy Quran. They broke their fast there and then offered Maghrib and after that Isha and Taraweeh prayers in Haram Sharif. On this occasion, special arrangements were made by the government agencies for the security of the worshipers and pilgrims. Beautiful Scenes of the worshipers in the courtyard, rooftop, and in the new expansion of Masjid Al Nabawi on the 29th night of Ramadan are being shared on social media as well.


