29 Ramadan eve marks the completion of the Holy Quran at Haramain Sharifain!
Millions of believers of Islam participated in Taraweeh and Quran recitation prayers in Masjid-ul-Haram and Masjid-e-Nabawi on the 29th night of Ramadan.
It should be noted that due to the Corona epidemic for two years, the scope of the Quranic recitation in the Holy Haram was limited.
This year, visitors from all over the world and Saudis and expatriates from within the country were given ample opportunity to participate in Isha prayers, Taraweeh, and recitation of the Quran.
According to sources, the basement of the Haram Sharif, the ground floor, the first floor, the roofs, the hotels around the Haram Sharif, and the corridors and the roads leading to the Haramain Sharifain were full of worshipers.
Sheikh 'Abdul Rahman As Sudaise
Khatam Al Qur'an Day Images From Masjid Al Haram
The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques attends the Khatam Al Quran during Taraweeh Prayers in Masjid Al Haram, Makkah
Beautiful Scenes of the worshipers in the courtyard,rooftop and in new expansion of Masjid Al Nabawi on the 29th night of Ramadan.
“Amidst the crowd”
Worshipers exit Masjid Al Haram following the completion of recitation of the Qur'an (Khatm Al-Qur'an) by Sheikh Sudais.
