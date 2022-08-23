Oyeyeah
Contempt of Court Case: IHC summons Imran Khan in personal capacity on Aug 31

IHC issues show-cause notice to Imran Khan in contempt case for threatening judge

By Saman Siddiqui
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to PTI chief Imran Khan and summoned him in his personal capacity on August 31.

The notice was issued by a three-member bench, headed by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and comprising Justice Babar Sattar and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb in contempt proceedings initiated against PTI chairman Imran Khan for passing controversial remarks regarding additional district and sessions judge Zeba Chaudhry, who approved his chief of staff, Shahbaz Gill’s, remand in a sedition case.

The Advocate General Islamabad Jahangir Jadoon appeared before the IHC and argued that Imran Khan has threatened a female judge by calling her name in a public gathering.

The court termed the objectionable remarks made by the former Prime Minister as an attempt to defame the judiciary of the entire country.

Advocate General pleaded that a show cause notice should be issued to Imran Khan.

On Monday, the IHC took suo motu of former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement against Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry and decided to conduct a contempt of court hearing.

