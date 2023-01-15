Latest News

#LocalBodyElection: Counting of votes underway after polling ends in Sindh LG polls phase-2

Saman Siddiqui January 15, 2023
Counting of votes underway after polling ends in Sindh LG polls phase-2 including Karachi and Hyderabad divisions.

While the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) refused to extend polling time beyond 5 pm and allowed only those on station premises to vote after the time ended at 5 pm.

In a statement, Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja said that “voters present inside polling stations at the closing time are allowed to cast their votes”.

Read more: MQM-P announces to boycott Karachi, Hyderabad Jan 15 LB Election

However, as per the news source, at scattered polling stations, the officials have allowed polling to continue for another two hours as the process faced delays due to wide-ranging reasons, including the polling agents not reaching on the stipulated time and polling materials not being available at some stations.

The polling process concluded in a peaceful manner, but reports of unrest and electoral irregularities have also been received from a few places.

Read more: PTI MPA Firdous Shamim Naqvi expelled from a polling station for violating code

A clash is reported to have taken place between an independent candidate and his Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) counterpart in Matiari, resulting in the injury of at least four people.

 

