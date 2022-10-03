Cricket Team’s poor performance issue raised in Senate of Pakistan

Cricket Team’s poor performance issue was raised in the Senate of Pakistan!

As reported, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed raised the issue of the Pakistan Cricket Team’s performance in the Upper House of the Parliament.



Senator Faisal Javed said that the recent performance of the Pakistan cricket team is very disappointing, there are complaints that merit has been blown in the selection of the cricket team.

PTI lawmaker said that the World Cup is coming next and the team has lost several series in the past, the matter should be sent to the committee for discussion and review.

Pakistan has lost the England series badly including the Asia Cup.

The Deputy Chairman Senate has directed to send the matter to the relevant committee.

It should be noted that in the last and decisive match of the 7-match T20 series at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore yesterday, England won the series 3-4 by easily defeating Pakistan by 67 runs.

On the other hand disappointed cricket fans are raising their concerns with suggestions over the national team’s performance on Twitter.

Fakhar Zaman should replace Shan Masood

Azam Khan should replace Khushdil Shah Wasim Junior and Dhani should leave international cricket and play at least 50 60 first class matches and then can be selected on merit.#PakvsEng2022 pic.twitter.com/l61XfzuAsR — Ixhan Mirza 🖤 (@green_shirts33) October 3, 2022

So we lose Babar and Rizwan and the rest of the battling line up just surrender?What’s this approach. England lost 2 quick wickets & they kept going 10 an over against Pakistan’s good bowling attack. What’s up with our batting? #PakvsEng2022 — Fakhr-e-Alam (@falamb3) October 2, 2022

Just make an example out of this game. Drop Shan Masood and Khushdil at least for this selfish innings today to have a place in World cup — Mushahid Hussain (@mushahid345) October 2, 2022

This has been very poor from Pakistan – have basically played with an antiquated mindset. When will they realise that the fans want to see the team play modern day cricket. It’s 2022 not 1992. — AmerCric (@Amermalik12) October 2, 2022

Meanwhile, Chairman PCB Ramiz Raja shared his opinion that “Pakistan has its own style of playing. We’ve won 80% of matches with the same gameplay. Pakistan won close matches and qualified for the knockout stage as well. I think the players have a fighting spirit and there’s no prob in the gameplay of Pakistan”