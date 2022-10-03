Cricket Team’s poor performance issue raised in Senate of Pakistan

پاکستان کرکٹ ٹیم کے مسلسل ایونٹ/میچز ہارنے کا معاملہ
سینیٹر فیصل جاوید خان نے معاملہ سینیٹ اجلاس میں اٹھا دیا۔ ٹیم کئی انٹرنیشنل ایونٹ ہار چکی یے۔ سلیکشن میں میرٹ کی دھجیاں اڑائی جا رہی ہیں۔ ایشیاءکپ سمیت پاک انگلینڈ سیریز بری طرح ہار چکے ہیں۔@FaisalJavedKhan pic.twitter.com/sUpKz2YM3J
— Malik Ahmad Abbas Mangana (@IAmAhmadMangana) October 3, 2022
Fakhar Zaman should replace Shan Masood
Azam Khan should replace Khushdil Shah
Wasim Junior and Dhani should leave international cricket and play at least 50 60 first class matches and then can be selected on merit.#PakvsEng2022 pic.twitter.com/l61XfzuAsR
— Ixhan Mirza 🖤 (@green_shirts33) October 3, 2022
So we lose Babar and Rizwan and the rest of the battling line up just surrender?What’s this approach. England lost 2 quick wickets & they kept going 10 an over against Pakistan’s good bowling attack. What’s up with our batting? #PakvsEng2022
— Fakhr-e-Alam (@falamb3) October 2, 2022
Just make an example out of this game. Drop Shan Masood and Khushdil at least for this selfish innings today to have a place in World cup
— Mushahid Hussain (@mushahid345) October 2, 2022
This has been very poor from Pakistan – have basically played with an antiquated mindset. When will they realise that the fans want to see the team play modern day cricket. It’s 2022 not 1992.
— AmerCric (@Amermalik12) October 2, 2022