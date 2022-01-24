Oyeyeah
Crime reporter Hasnain Shah shot dead outside Lahore Press Club

Two unknown assailants riding on a motorcycle shot dead Capital TV’s crime reporter Hasnain Shah oustide Lahore Press Club

By Saman Siddiqui
Crime reporter Hasnain Shah was shot dead outside the Lahore Press Club on Monday evening.

As being reported, Hasnain Shah was sitting in his car outside the press club when the unidentified men, riding a motorcycle, intercepted and shot at him, killing him on the spot.

Hasnain was a crime reporter on a private news channel and also a member of the LPC.

Following the incident, Lahore CCPO Fayyaz Ahmed said that all resources will be used to apprehend the murder suspects.

The journalist community has condemned the killing of Crime reporter Hasnain Shah and demanded the authorities should arrest the suspects at the earliest.

