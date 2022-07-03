Country-wide hours-long power outages as shortfall reach 8,000MW!

The total production of electricity in the country is reported to be 21,213MW whereas the total demand for electricity is 29,000MW.

Load shedding in urban areas has increased to eight to ten hours whereas in rural areas of the country it has increased to 14 to 16 hours.

The total production of electricity from water is 5,430 MW, government thermal plants generate1,705 MW, and private sector power plants generate 10,241 MW.

Wind power plants generate 1,629 MW, and solar plants generate 113 MW.

There are hours-long load shedding in some areas due to tripping and overloading.

While most of the feeders are reported to be faulty leading to the tripping transmission system.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has directed the authorities concerned to take immediate steps for making the shut-down power plants functional again and sought a report entailing clear reasons for the load-shedding.

The prime minister chaired an important meeting on Sunday to overcome the issues of load-shedding and energy crises.

Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal and Minister of State for Petroleum Mussadiq Malik were in attendance at the meeting.

While, Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastagir, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, MNA, and PM’s Special Assistant on Public Policy/Strategic Communications Fahad Hussain participated in the meeting via video link.

The relevant authorities also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the steps to resolve the ongoing power crises in the country were discussed.

PM Shehbaz Sharif also directed for resolution of the issues of provinces regarding the provision of drinking water and agriculture facilities on a priority basis.

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) has been directed to take an independent decision after mutual consultation with the provinces.