CMPunjabElection: Crucial Punjab Assembly session underway after much delay

All eyes are set once again on the crucial Punjab assembly session that started on Friday evening.

The delayed session started the process of the chief minister’s election between incumbent CM Hamza Shahbaz and Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervez Elahi.

Strict security arrangements have been made in and outside Punjab Assembly.

As the speaker himself is a candidate for the contest, the session is being held under the chairpersonship of Mazari.

While in a major development ahead of the voting, PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi has claimed that his uncle, Chaudhry Shujaat, has refused to back Imran Khan’s candidate.

Talking to a journalist, Moonis Elahi said that he had gone to visit Chaudhry Shujaat but he refused to issue a video recording in this regard.

“I have lost and Imran Khan has lost as well but Zardari has won,” Moonis quoted his uncle as saying.