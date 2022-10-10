Oyeyeah
One dead, several injured in a cylinder blast in Karachi’s Defence area

The blast occurred in a web-based meals supply store

At least one person was killed and several injured in a cylinder blast in Karachi’s Defence area on Monday.

As reported, the blast took place at Khayaban-e-Jami, Phase-VII, Defence area.

The powerful blast also damaged the vehicles parked outside the store.

The rescue personnel and police arrived on the spot and began a rescue effort.

Four others sustained injuries in a cylinder blast and one of the injured persons is stated to be in critical condition.

In line with the rescue officers, the injured have been identified as Zohail 22 years, Sharakh 18 years, Aamir 25 years, and Anil 26 years.

The Police said that they were inspecting the nature of the blast.

 

Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
