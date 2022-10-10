One dead, several injured in a cylinder blast in Karachi’s Defence area

At least one person was killed and several injured in a cylinder blast in Karachi’s Defence area on Monday.

As reported, the blast took place at Khayaban-e-Jami, Phase-VII, Defence area.

The cylinder blast occurred in a web-based meals supply store.



The powerful blast also damaged the vehicles parked outside the store.

The rescue personnel and police arrived on the spot and began a rescue effort.

Four others sustained injuries in a cylinder blast and one of the injured persons is stated to be in critical condition.

In line with the rescue officers, the injured have been identified as Zohail 22 years, Sharakh 18 years, Aamir 25 years, and Anil 26 years.

The Police said that they were inspecting the nature of the blast.