Cypher Conspiracy Part II: Another alleged audio clip of Imran Khan’s conversation leaked

Another alleged audio clip featuring Imran Khan, and party leaders discussing Cypher has been leaked online on Friday.

Following the release of an alleged audio recording of PTI chairman Imran Khan just two days ago, the latest audio leak features PTI chief Imran Khan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, and Asad Umar discussing how to deal with cypher.

Here is a rough transcript of the alleged audio leak:

Imran Khan: Shah jee [Shah Mahmood Qureshi], we three [Imran Khan, Azam Khan, and you] have to hold a meeting tomorrow, along with the foreign secretary [Sohail Mahmood]. [In the meeting], we will ask him to just sit quietly and write the minutes of the meeting as is. Azam [Khan] is saying to write the minutes […] and we will keep the photostat.

Azam Khan: This cypher came on the 7th, 8th, or 9th [March]?

Another person [present in the meeting]: It came on the 8th.

Imran Khan: But the meeting took place on the 7th. We do not have to name Americans under any circumstances. So on this issue, please, nobody should name the country. This is very important for all of you. From which country did the letter come? I don’t want to hear it from anyone.

Asad Umar: Are you intentionally calling it a letter? Because this isn’t a letter, it is a transcript of the meeting.

Imran Khan: It is the same thing, whether it’s the meeting transcript or a letter. People will not understand what a transcript is. You have to say this in your rallies.

#EXCLUSIVE: Part 2 of the cipher conspiracy leaked, the then PM @ImranKhanPTI with his foreign minister @SMQureshiPTI and planning minister @Asad_Umar and PS Azam Khan discussing how to give twist to the cipher and sell it as a conspiracy against his Govt in the public. pic.twitter.com/yIVmGboGX0 — Asad Ali Toor (@AsadAToor) September 30, 2022

The leak comes days after a purported clip of Imran Khan and Azam Khan talking about how to “play” with US cypher

In the first audio conversation of Imran Khan leaked on Sept 28, he could be heard directing his then principal secretary that they should play with the cypher issue without taking the name of the United States.

“Let’s play with it and make it a foreign plot,” Imran Khan said.

The development came after audio conversations of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, federal ministers, and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz surfaced last week.