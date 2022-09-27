Oyeyeah
Latest News

Death toll from Dengue in Sindh surge to 33

In last 24 hours, 254 people were affected by dengue virus in Karachi.

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui14 views
posted on
death toll from dengueDeath toll from Dengue in Sindh surge to 33 | OyeYeah News
Views

The death toll from Dengue in Sindh has surged to 33 after another patient lost her life to the dengue virus in Karachi’s central district on Tuesday.

According to the Sindh Health Department, the patient was under treatment at a private hospital in the North Karachi area of the metropolis.

Published Earlier:

During the last 24 hours, a total of 436 people have been affected by the dengue virus in Sindh.

A total of 254 people have been affected by the virus in Karachi.

While 126 in Hyderabad, 22 in Mirpurkhas, 17 in Umerkot, five in Tharparkar, four in Benazirabad, three in Sanghar, two in Jamshoro, and one in Tando Allahyar, Badin, and Sukkur each have been affected by dengue.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has warned of the likelihood of a dengue outbreak in 10 major cities and flood-hit areas due to the climatic conditions in the post-monsoon season across the country.

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You