Death toll from Dengue in Sindh surge to 33

The death toll from Dengue in Sindh has surged to 33 after another patient lost her life to the dengue virus in Karachi’s central district on Tuesday.

According to the Sindh Health Department, the patient was under treatment at a private hospital in the North Karachi area of the metropolis.

During the last 24 hours, a total of 436 people have been affected by the dengue virus in Sindh.

A total of 254 people have been affected by the virus in Karachi.

While 126 in Hyderabad, 22 in Mirpurkhas, 17 in Umerkot, five in Tharparkar, four in Benazirabad, three in Sanghar, two in Jamshoro, and one in Tando Allahyar, Badin, and Sukkur each have been affected by dengue.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has warned of the likelihood of a dengue outbreak in 10 major cities and flood-hit areas due to the climatic conditions in the post-monsoon season across the country.