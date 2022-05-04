Deep Fake Video – A new conspiracy in Pakistan politics

Deep Fake Video, seems to be a new conspiracy in Pakistan politics!

It’s been a while the speculations have been ripe that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf PTI leadership is going to be the next target of the alleged leaked video.

What is Deep Fake?

Deep Fake Technology is a type of artificial intelligence used to create convincing images, and audio and video hoaxes.

The term, which describes both the technology and the resulting bogus content, is a portmanteau of deep learning and fake.

However, there hasn’t been any concrete proof of such speculations. But the PTI keyboard warriors are already in action to defend any of such alleged leaked videos.

Who is the exact target of deep fake videos? PTI’s official Twitter handle flames the ripe rumours.

مریم نواز جس کی وجہ شہرت جعلی رسیدیں،جعلی ٹرسٹ ڈیڈ اور جعلی خط ہے اب اطلاعات ہیں کہ اس نے DeepFake# ٹیکنالوجی کے ذریعے کئی اہم سیاسی شخصیات کی جعلی ویڈیوز بنوا کر کردار کشی کی منصوبہ بندی کر چکی ہے۔ مگر ہمیشہ کی طرح اس بار بھی ذلت اسی کا ہی مقدر ہو گا۔ pic.twitter.com/S57hnsgvZg — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 3, 2022

On the other hand, PTI leaders and supporters are trying to establish the facts about deep fake videos to the general social media users.

Propaganda tools never fail to surprise us specially now in political narratives. #Deepfakes give an entirely new dimension to #disinformation.

Perfect for what Mariam Safdar and Co are trying to do. pic.twitter.com/ugX1Rpsd1f — Sayed Z Bukhari (@sayedzbukhari) May 3, 2022

Following is the Perfect Example of #DeepFakes Videos that Maryam Safdar & THUG Company are doing. The technology makes the Fake undetectable. CHORS are Extremely Desperate. #MarchAgainstImportedGovt #الیکشن_کراو_پاکستان_بچاو pic.twitter.com/ki6kbNiYN1 — Murad Raas (@DrMuradPTI) May 3, 2022

#DeepFake is a type of artificial intelligence used to create convincing images, audio and video hoaxes. The term, which describes both the technology and the resulting bogus content, is a portmanteau of deep learning and fake. #deepfake pic.twitter.com/qk4ec5NEI5#deepfake — Sultan Altamash Farooq 🇵🇰 (@altamashfarooq) May 4, 2022

عمران خان صاحب کی ممکنہ ویڈیو کبھی سامنے آئی تو اس سے قطع نظر کہ وہ اصلی ہے یا جعلی میں اُسے ابھی سے رد کرتا ہوں۔ (زبیر عمر صاحب کے معاملے میں بھی یہی کیا تھا)۔ ہم سب ذاتی زندگی میں بہت گنہگار ہیں۔ لیڈر کے فیصلوں اور عوامی طرزِعمل پر بات ہونی چاہئیے، بیڈرومز میں نہیں گھسنا چاہئیے — Iqrar ul Hassan Syed (@iqrarulhassan) May 3, 2022

There have been some quick responses from the PML-N leadership amid the deep fake leak video controversy.

مجھے علم نہیں یہ ڈرامہ آپ کیوں کر رہے ہیں مگر باوجود اسکے کہ عمران خان نے مجھے دو بار جیل میں ڈالا،سزائے موت کی چکی میں رکھا،میں نا کردار کُشی پر یقین رکھتی ہوں نا ذاتی انتقام پر۔انسان کی ذاتی ونجی زندگی اسکا اور اللّہ ربّ العزت کا معاملہ ہے۔برائے مہربانی مجھے اس گند سے دور رکھیے https://t.co/MzJhLrt4NO — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) May 3, 2022

پوری PTI کسی انجانی ویڈیو کے خوف میں مبتلا یوں لرز رہی ہے جیسے کہ قیامت آنے والی ہے- چور کی داڑھی میں تنکا اور کس کو کہتے ہیں۔ — Ahsan Iqbal (@betterpakistan) May 3, 2022

What's with the aggressive campaign concerning #deepfake? Is the month of May a deepfake awareness month, or what 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Asif Ullah Khan (@asifullahk) May 3, 2022

Whether Imran Khan is gay or bisexual should be irrelevant for both his followers & critics since we should comment on his politics, not his sexuality. PTI's defensive campaign before the video is even leaked has given it unnecessary attention. #ImranKhan #DeepFake #Imrandos pic.twitter.com/MAnBisqvec — Hamza Azhar Salam (@HamzaAzhrSalam) May 4, 2022

Can you please confirm what animal spices have been made part of this video made though #DeepFake technology?? I am of opinion that this much panic and anxiety can only come when its not just any nudes, this has to be something just wayyy too bad. Something even IK is afraid of https://t.co/JU1w7gCYyj — Robot Mango Man 🇵🇸🌐 (@AaammAadmi) May 3, 2022

From Pinky’s djinns to #ToshaKhana to Gogi Gujjar to Masjid e Nabvi sacrilege to BMW to #Deepfake – huge sliding of standards of national discourse thanks to the self-appointed messiah in dark glasses & his ever apologetic & paranoid followers of the cult of #BaniGala #GogiGate — Osama Siddique (@DrOsamaSiddique) May 4, 2022

Rumour has it, for years & now again, high ranking officials ,politicians & judges have been blackmailed into doing things they wouldn’t otherwise do. Deplorable indeed & criminal. Ex- #PMIK is the gold standard of standing his ground while under pressure. Lessons… #deepfake — Adv Khurram Khan (@khurramakamax) May 4, 2022

Has PTI’s defensive campaign before the video is even leaked given it unnecessary attention? Yes, we do think so!