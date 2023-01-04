Latest News

Delhi Accident: 20-year-old girl dragged to death under a car for 10-12 km

Saman SiddiquiJanuary 4, 2023
1 minute read

The death of a young girl on new year’s eve in a road accident in Delhi has sent shock waves across the globe.

A 20-year-old girl after being allegedly hit and run over by a car in northwest Delhi`s Khanjhawala locality on New Year’s night.

The car dragged the girl for 10-12 km to death! the horrific details emerge from the CCTV footage.

As reported, 20-year-old Anjali was with her friend Nidhi on the scooty while both were returning home before the two-wheeler collided head-on with a Maruti Baleno car in the early hours of January 1.

Nidhi, who was an eye-witness to the incident, recalling the events leading to the accident, said they were returning from a party, and Anjali, who had consumed alcohol, was driving the scooty that she had almost rammed into a truck minutes before it collided with the car.

A food delivery executive has recounted the Delhi horror, claiming that he saw the accident at around 3:20 am. The eyewitness claims that he spotted the victim’s head hanging from the rear tyre.

As reported the Delhi police have taken 5 people onboard the car in question and investigations are underway.

Delhi Police said a medical board has been constituted to conduct the post-mortem of the deceased.

And based on the post-mortem report, fresh charges could be added against the five accused arrested in connection with the case, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda said at a press conference.

The accident has left resentment and public outcry over the death of a 20-year-old girl.

 

 

Saman Siddiqui

Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.

