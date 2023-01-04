Delhi Accident: 20-year-old girl dragged to death under a car for 10-12 km

The death of a young girl on new year’s eve in a road accident in Delhi has sent shock waves across the globe.

A 20-year-old girl after being allegedly hit and run over by a car in northwest Delhi`s Khanjhawala locality on New Year’s night.

The car dragged the girl for 10-12 km to death! the horrific details emerge from the CCTV footage.

As reported, 20-year-old Anjali was with her friend Nidhi on the scooty while both were returning home before the two-wheeler collided head-on with a Maruti Baleno car in the early hours of January 1.

Nidhi, who was an eye-witness to the incident, recalling the events leading to the accident, said they were returning from a party, and Anjali, who had consumed alcohol, was driving the scooty that she had almost rammed into a truck minutes before it collided with the car.

A food delivery executive has recounted the Delhi horror, claiming that he saw the accident at around 3:20 am. The eyewitness claims that he spotted the victim’s head hanging from the rear tyre.

As reported the Delhi police have taken 5 people onboard the car in question and investigations are underway.

Delhi Police said a medical board has been constituted to conduct the post-mortem of the deceased.

And based on the post-mortem report, fresh charges could be added against the five accused arrested in connection with the case, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda said at a press conference.

The accident has left resentment and public outcry over the death of a 20-year-old girl.

Visuals are shocking. Skin from the back of victim was completely scraped off. Those who dragged & killed girl with their car are cold blooded murderers. They deserve the strictest punishment. — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) January 2, 2023

The gory details of the #Delhiaccident are horrifying. All 5 monsters, Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Manoj Mittal and Krishna deserve to be hanged after a fast track trial. This doesn’t look like an accident, seems like a murder. A crime as heinous as the Nirbhaya [email protected] pic.twitter.com/6G1wDcgMIA — Shefali Vaidya. 🇮🇳 (@ShefVaidya) January 3, 2023

Delhi's कंझावला Case

Saaf dikh raha hai kaise ladki ko ghasita ja raha hai #Delhiaccident #KanjhawalaCase #Kanjhawala pic.twitter.com/uCFdaoZ8RW — Shekhar Mehanwal (@bhagatabholeka) January 2, 2023