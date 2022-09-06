Dengue cases continue to surge in Sindh and Punjab!

As reported in 24 hours, 97 people have been affected by dengue in Sindh, while 58 people have been confirmed to have dengue in Punjab.

Dengue Situation In Sindh

According to the Sindh Health Department, 97 people have contracted dengue in 24 hours across the province, out of which 92 people belong to different districts of Karachi.

According to the health department, most of the cases came from the central district, where 27 people were confirmed to have dengue, 26 cases were reported in the eastern district, and 17 in the southern district. Apart from this, 9 cases were reported from Gharbi district, 7 from Kemari, 4 from Malir, and 2 from Korangi district.

The health department further informed that 347 people, including children and women, have fallen victim to dengue in five days of September, while the number of people affected by dengue virus has reached 2922 this year.

Dengue Situation In Punjab

On the other hand, Secretary Health Punjab, while releasing statistics, said that 85 dengue patients were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours, of which 46 are from Rawalpindi, 31 from Lahore, and 2 from Bahawalpur.

According to the Punjab Health Secretary, during the last 24 hours, one case of dengue has been reported from Pakpattan, Rajanpur, Toba Tek Singh, Chakwal, Muzaffargarh, and Nankana Sahib. So far this year, 1,622 cases of dengue have been reported in Punjab, while the province currently, have 310 dengue patients under treatment in the hospitals.