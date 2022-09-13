Dengue in Karachi claims 7 lives

Seven deaths were reported on Tuesday as dengue tightens its grip in Karachi.

The outbreak of dengue fever in Karachi has set alarm bells ringing!

Hundreds of dengue patients are being admitted to hospitals on a daily basis.

Sindh Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon in a press briefing on Tuesday said that the deadly dengue virus has killed at least seven people in the metropolis.

People are still trapped in flood water in various areas of Sindh and after rains in Karachi, are suffering from dengue and other vector-borne water diseases.

A vector-borne viral disease can easily be prevented by avoiding mosquito bites, according to the Sindh Health Department.

A day earlier Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman indicated at least a 50% surge in the cases of dengue fever, especially in Karachi.

On the other hand, as many as 36 more people were infected with the fatal dengue virus in the Rawalpindi district during the last 24 hours.

Tally of confirmed dengue cases has surged to 874.