Desi tweeps get emotional as Erdogan rolls out the red carpet for Israeli President

And here is why all of a sudden hashtag #Ertugrul trending on the Pakistani Twitter timeline.

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui
Desi tweeps get emotional as Erdogan rolls out the red carpet for the Israeli President!

Israel and Turkey have announced a new era in relations.

On Thursday, President Erdogan rolled out the red carpet for Israeli President Isaac Herzog and called it a turning point in history.

This development has come as a severe blow for the desi tweeps who had been fanaticizing the Turkish series and had been rooting for the Turkish president Erdogan, and the Khilafat during the Ottoman Empire era without reading the actual history.

Published Earlier:

And here is why all of a sudden hashtag #Ertugrul trending on the Pakistani Twitter timeline.

 

 

 

Dear Pakistanis, Erturgrul Ghazi was a historical drama that has nothing to do with current world politics.

Do use your mind, try to look and think in a broader perspective!

 

 

Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
