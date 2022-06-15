DG ISPR categorically rejects ‘regime change conspiracy’ narrative

DG ISPR has categorically rejected the ‘regime change conspiracy’ narrative being propagated by ousted prime minister Imran Khan.

The statement was shared by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar on a private news channel program on Tuesday evening.

Speaking on Dunya News program On The Front With Kamran Shahid, the DG ISPR said that all three service chiefs were present in the National Security meetings.

The participants were briefed by the agencies that there was no evidence of regime change conspiracy, DG ISPR added.

Asked to explain how he defined an act of interference and an act of conspiracy, Iftikhar said they were diplomatic terms and diplomats could better explain them.

The Pakistan Army spokesman said that ‘no one has the right to distort the facts’.

“Pak army leadership has been subjected to propaganda, everyone has the right to express their opinion but opinions should not be supported with lies,” he added.

DG ISPR while commenting on the recent budget, said that the defense budget always comes under discussion but the armed forces are fulfilling all the responsibilities despite limited resources.

“The armed forces took Rs100 billion less in the budget, adding that the forces have also reduced spending on utility bills,” he added.

“We have reduced unnecessary movement to save petrol and diesel,” DG ISPR said, adding that the army has also started holding conferences online instead of arranging physical events that incur additional costs.