Dollar continues to gain against PKR in the interbank market

The value of the US dollar continues to increase against the Pakistani rupee!

The local currency on Wednesday continued to depreciate for the ninth straight session.

According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan, the local unit fell Rs2.40 to close at Rs234.32 in the interbank, down in value from the previous close of Rs231.9.

 

 

On the other hand, the 100 index has decreased by 7 points on Pakistan Stock Exchange, the index was seen trading at the level of 41 thousand 933 points during the business.

 

 

