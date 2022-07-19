Oyeyeah
Dollar hits a new historic high of Rs221 in interbank

Saman Siddiqui
The dollar hits a new historic high of Rs221 in the interbank on Tuesday.


After the previous day’s close of Rs215.20, the US dollar gained Rs5.8 to reach an all-time high of Rs221 around 12:00pm.

Its the highest day-on-day depreciation recorded after March 26, 2020.

The dollar has gained a whopping Rs4.5 in the interbank a day earlier amid political uncertainty in the country.

 

The ruling PML-N’s defeat in the Punjab by-elections has triggered political uncertainty along with import pressure taking the Pakistani rupee to new lows.

Since the arrival of this govt, the PKR has lost almost 21% to USD, while Inflation hit 21% in June

 

