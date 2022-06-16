Oyeyeah
Dollar hits record Rs207 in the interbank trade

The Pakistani rupee closed at Rs205.16 on June 15.

According to the foreign exchange dealers, the greenback recorded an increase of Rs1.29 compared to yesterday’s rate, hitting Rs207.75.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the US Dollar was trading at Rs207.85, up Rs1.45 at 1:15 pm compared to the previous day’s close of Rs206.46.

On the other hand, in the open market, the dollar was trading at Rs208.5 today.

The Pakistani rupee was dappreciated by Rs1.30. and closed at Rs205.16 on Wednesday, June 15.

The local currency continues losing ground due to the balance of payment crisis and falling foreign exchange reserves.

