Oyeyeah
Latest News

Dollar rate hits 194PKR in the inter-bank market

The local currency went down Rs1.47 from Friday’s 192.53.

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui11 views
posted on
Views

The dollar rate hits 194PKR in the interbank market on Monday!

The looming economic uncertainty has led the Pakistani rupee to plummet to an all-time low against the dollar.

Published Earlier:

The greenback traded at Rs194 during intraday trading in the interbank market.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the US Dollar gained Rs1.30 from Friday’s close to reach Rs194.30 around 11:30 am in the interbank trade.

The local currency went down Rs1.47 from Friday’s 192.53.

The Pakistani rupee has declined by nearly Rs7 against the greenback in the last month.

However, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the dollar had settled at Rs192.53 at the session’s end.

 

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You