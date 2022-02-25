Baloch nationalist leader Dr. Abdul Hai Baloch killed in car accident

Baloch nationalist leader Dr. Abdul Hai Baloch has been killed in a car accident on Friday.

As being reported, Balochistan nationalist leader and National Democratic Front party chief Dr. Abdul Hai Baloch was killed in a car accident near Bahawalpur.

According to the report, Dr. Abdul Hai Baloch was on his way to Lahore from Quetta when his car crashed near Bahawalpur.

After the accident, Dr. Abdul Hai’s body was shifted to the hospital for post-mortem examination. Later, his last remains were shifted to his native area of ​​Bolan.

Dr. Abdul Hai Baloch was a senior political leader and has the honor of being the first chairman of the Baloch Students’ Organization.

Abdul Hai Baloch has also been the central president of Balochistan National Movement and National Party while he was presiding over a faction of NDP at that time.