Dr. Amjad Saqib, Pakistani philanthropist & Akhuwat Foundation founder, nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize

For the Nobel Peace Prize for 2022, 343 candidates from around the world have been nominated.

Dr. Amjad Saqib, Pakistani philanthropist & Akhuwat Foundation founder, has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

343 Candidates from around the world, including  251 individuals and 92 organizations have been nominated for this year’s Nobel Peace Prize.

Dr. Amjad commenting on the development said: “My services are beyond such awards and they are purely for the sake of Allah.”

He added that no person can nominate himself for the Nobel Prize and there is no lobbying involved in the entire process.

“An official of a foreign country might have recommended my name for the award as people across the world are familiar with my services for humanity… but I am not aware of any such development,” he said.

According to the British organization PA Media, Dr. Amjad Saqib has been nominated by the Foreign Minister of Malta as his organization has already lifted more than five million people out of poverty.

Dr. Amjad was one of five recipients of the Ramon Magsaysay Award, which is named after a Filipino president killed in a plane crash, for his “first-of-its-kind” interest- and collateral-free microfinance programme that has helped millions of poor families.

