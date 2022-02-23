Renowned academic and veteran journalist Dr. Mehdi Hasan passes away aged 85

Veteran Journalist Dr. Mehdi Hasan passed away in Lahore on Wednesday aged 85.

The vacuum from the demise of former Chairperson of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, renowned journalist, academic, leftist, historian, and a sane voice who never to shied away from voicing the truth, can never be filled.



His funeral prayers were offered after Isha at Sukh Chain Housing Society, Multan Road, according to Punjab University, where he had served as a professor of mass communication.

Having an academic career spanning over 50 years, Dr Hasan was among the few media historians of Pakistan.

Dr. Mehdi Hasan made regular appearances as a commentator and panelist on television and radio programmes.

His book “The Political History of Pakistan” is a widely used source of reference by journalists and producers.

He also served as the dean of journalism and mass communication at Beaconhouse National University.

Dr. Mehdi also served as Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) chairperson.

Condolence messages are being shared on social media following his demise as Pakistan today has lost an icon.

What a sad news. Rest In Peace Dr Mehdi Hasan. We shall remember your integrity, intellect, compassion, commitment with the people of Pakistan and the humanity at large. May God bless you Sir. pic.twitter.com/Ra1g5zFcpm — Murtaza Solangi (@murtazasolangi) February 23, 2022

إِنَّا ِلِلَّٰهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ

RIP Prof #MehdiHasan

A scholar of unwavering integrity, but above all else, a good person. A very good person.



There was in him a resolute kindness: never, ever, to waver from principle, but never to make that an excuse to be unkind! pic.twitter.com/pVNf93997q — Adil Najam (@AdilNajam) February 23, 2022

Eminent journalist Dr. Mehdi Hasan passed away in Lahore. We look back on an interview he did with us speaking on an issue close to his heart.#RIP #mehdihassan #PressFreedom



Our Obit: https://t.co/H4nKMZGd9w pic.twitter.com/dl2k3lX1H9 — Voicepk.net (@voicepkdotnet) February 23, 2022

Dr. Mehdi Hasan will be remembered as a fierce advocate for press freedom in Pakistan.

Farewell Dr Mehdi Hasan — a professor, public intellectual and a source of light. What a loss. https://t.co/uQcCZPWOAM — Raza Ahmad Rumi (@Razarumi) February 23, 2022