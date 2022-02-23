Oyeyeah
Latest News

Renowned academic and veteran journalist Dr. Mehdi Hasan passes away aged 85

He was awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz in 2012 for his services in journalism.

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui
posted on
View

Veteran Journalist Dr. Mehdi Hasan passed away in Lahore on Wednesday aged 85.

The vacuum from the demise of former Chairperson of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, renowned journalist, academic, leftist, historian, and a sane voice who never to shied away from voicing the truth, can never be filled.

Published Earlier:

His funeral prayers were offered after Isha at Sukh Chain Housing Society, Multan Road, according to Punjab University, where he had served as a professor of mass communication.

Having an academic career spanning over 50 years, Dr Hasan was among the few media historians of Pakistan.

Dr. Mehdi Hasan made regular appearances as a commentator and panelist on television and radio programmes.

His book “The Political History of Pakistan” is a widely used source of reference by journalists and producers.

He also served as the dean of journalism and mass communication at Beaconhouse National University.

Dr. Mehdi also served as Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) chairperson.

Condolence messages are being shared on social media following his demise as Pakistan today has lost an icon.

 

Dr. Mehdi Hasan will be remembered as a fierce advocate for press freedom in Pakistan. 

 

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You