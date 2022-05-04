Dr Murtaza Syed takes over as new Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan

Dr. Murtaza Syed takes over as the new Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan.

SBP Deputy Governor Dr. Murtaza Syed is to take over as the new State Bank Governor as the term current of Governor State Bank of Pakistan Dr. Reza Baqir has come to an end.

Federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismail in a tweet made the announcement of the development on Wednesday.

“As the term of Governor SBP, Dr. Reza Baqir has come to an end, as per law the senior most Deputy Governor takes over until. Therefore Dr. Murtaza Syed, an eminently qualified economist with rich IMF experience, will take over as Governor SBP. I wish him the best in his new role,” he tweeted.



As the term of Governor SBP Dr Reza Baqir has come to an end, as per law the senior most Deputy Governor takes over until. Therefore Dr Murtaza Syed, an eminently qualified economist with rich IMF experience, will take over as Governor SBP. I wish him the best in his new role. — Miftah Ismail (@MiftahIsmail) May 4, 2022

Federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismail a day earlier had announced that State Bank of Pakistan Governor Reza Baqir’s three-year term will expire on May 4.

Tomorrow Governor SBP Dr Reza Baquir’s 3-year expires. I have spoken to him and told him of the government’s decision. I want to thank Reza for his service to Pakistan. He is an exceptionally qualified man & we worked well during our brief time together. I wish him the very best. — Miftah Ismail (@MiftahIsmail) May 3, 2022

Dr. Reza Baqir was appointed as the governor State Bank of Pakistan on May 4, 2019, on the recommendation of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government.

He assumed his responsibilities on May 5, 2019.