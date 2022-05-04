Oyeyeah
Dr Murtaza Syed takes over as new Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan

The appointment of the new State Bank governor will be for five years.

Dr. Murtaza Syed takes over as the new Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan.

SBP Deputy Governor Dr. Murtaza Syed is to take over as the new State Bank Governor as the term current of Governor State Bank of Pakistan Dr. Reza Baqir has come to an end.

Federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismail in a tweet made the announcement of the development on Wednesday. 

“As the term of Governor SBP, Dr. Reza Baqir has come to an end, as per law the senior most Deputy Governor takes over until. Therefore Dr. Murtaza Syed, an eminently qualified economist with rich IMF experience, will take over as Governor SBP. I wish him the best in his new role,” he tweeted.

Federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismail a day earlier had announced that State Bank of Pakistan Governor Reza Baqir’s three-year term will expire on May 4.

Dr. Reza Baqir was appointed as the governor State Bank of Pakistan on May 4, 2019, on the recommendation of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government.

He assumed his responsibilities on May 5, 2019.

 

