Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Andaleeb Abbas released after a brief arrest

Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Andaleeb Abbas were released after a brief arrest in connection with the Long March on Wednesday.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Dr. Yasmin Rashid and Andleeb Abbas were arrested by Punjab Police in Lahore’s Timber Market area.

Both of them were taken into custody as they were leading the PTI workers from Lahore to join the party’s rally in Islamabad.

 

The Punjab police are carrying out a crackdown on the prominent leaders and workers of the PTI in Punjab in a move to bar them from reaching the federal capital following the PTI’s announcement of a march on Islamabad.

Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master's Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies.
