Dr. Yasmin Rashid is quite well and very much alive!

Punjab health minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid took to social media on Sunday evening to refute all the fake news.

In a tweet, she said that any other news is just fabricated.

Punjab Minister for Health also thanked her well-wishers for prayers and concerns.

I would like to thank everyone for their prayers and concern.

I am Alhamdolillah quite well and very much alive 😊

Any other news is just fake news. — Dr. Yasmin Rashid (@Dr_YasminRashid) March 20, 2022

A video message has also been shared by Dr. Yasmin refuting all the fake news about her health conditions.