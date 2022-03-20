Dr. Yasmin Rashid is quite well and very much alive!
Punjab health minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid took to social media on Sunday evening to refute all the fake news.
In a tweet, she said that any other news is just fabricated.
Punjab Minister for Health also thanked her well-wishers for prayers and concerns.
I would like to thank everyone for their prayers and concern.
I am Alhamdolillah quite well and very much alive 😊
Any other news is just fake news.
— Dr. Yasmin Rashid (@Dr_YasminRashid) March 20, 2022
A video message has also been shared by Dr. Yasmin refuting all the fake news about her health conditions.
Health Minister Punjab @Dr_YasminRashid sends a message clarifying the circulating fake news…#Pakistan #ImranKhan #DrYasminRashid #PTI pic.twitter.com/INlO41PmRQ
— The Pakistan Daily (@ThePakDaily) March 20, 2022