Dr. Yasmin Rashid is quite well and very much alive

Taking to Twitter, Dr. Yasmin said that any other news is just fabricated.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid
Punjab health minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid took to social media on Sunday evening to refute all the fake news.

Published Earlier:

In a tweet, she said that any other news is just fabricated.

Punjab Minister for Health also thanked her well-wishers for prayers and concerns.

A video message has also been shared by Dr. Yasmin refuting all the fake news about her health conditions.

