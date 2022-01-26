Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid tests positive for COVID-19 for second time in a month

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time in a month, it emerges on Wednesday.

According to the spokesperson, Dr. Rashid is in good health so far and is self-isolating.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid first tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month on January 4.

The development comes as Punjab on Wednesday has reported 1,534 coronavirus cases and 2 deaths.

According to NCOC, Pakistan recorded a positivity rate of 10.17% as 5,196 new coronavirus cases were recorded after 51,063 tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours.

With the newly reported cases, the number of total cases has jumped to 1.386 million, while 15 more patients have succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 29,137, the official stats showed.