Latest News

DRAP declares a batch of the anti-fever injection PARACET substandard

‘Product Recall Alert’ has been issued by the drug regulatory authority in this regard.

Saman SiddiquiJanuary 10, 2023
0 1 1 minute read

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) on Tuesday declared one batch of the anti-fever injection PARACET (paracetamol) ‘sub-standard’.

‘Product Recall Alert’ has been issued by the drug regulatory authority in this regard.

DRAP has ordered concerned authorities to immediately seize the sub-standard batch from the markets and ordered the pharmaceutical company to immediately recall the defective batch of product from the market.

The alert states that the batch number CIJI70 of Paracet’s 1g/100ml Infusion was found ‘substandard & adulterated containing black color particles visible to naked eye.”

“All Pharmacists and chemists working at distributions and Pharmacies should immediately check their stocks and stop supplying this batch of product,” it added.

“The remaining stock should be quarantined and returned to the supplier/company. Regulatory field force of all federating units (DRAP, Provincial Health Departments and States) have also increased surveillance in the market to ensure the effective recall of defective product(s),” it read.

 

Related Articles
Saman SiddiquiJanuary 10, 2023
0 1 1 minute read

Saman Siddiqui

Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.

Related Articles

Freezing cold wave is likely to grip Karachi between January 12 and 17

January 10, 2023

Hajj 2023: Saudi Arabia restores Pakistan’s old Hajj quota

January 10, 2023

Pakistan secures $8.57bn flood aid at Geneva donors’ conference

January 9, 2023

Karachi Eat 2023 ends in utter chaos

January 9, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

5 × 4 =

Back to top button