DRAP declares a batch of the anti-fever injection PARACET substandard

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) on Tuesday declared one batch of the anti-fever injection PARACET (paracetamol) ‘sub-standard’.



‘Product Recall Alert’ has been issued by the drug regulatory authority in this regard.



DRAP has ordered concerned authorities to immediately seize the sub-standard batch from the markets and ordered the pharmaceutical company to immediately recall the defective batch of product from the market.



The alert states that the batch number CIJI70 of Paracet’s 1g/100ml Infusion was found ‘substandard & adulterated containing black color particles visible to naked eye.”

“All Pharmacists and chemists working at distributions and Pharmacies should immediately check their stocks and stop supplying this batch of product,” it added.

“The remaining stock should be quarantined and returned to the supplier/company. Regulatory field force of all federating units (DRAP, Provincial Health Departments and States) have also increased surveillance in the market to ensure the effective recall of defective product(s),” it read.