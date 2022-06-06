Dua Zahra Case: SHC orders ossification test to determine her age

SHC has ordered an ossification test to determine the age of Dua Zehra!

The development comes on Monday’s hearing at the Sindh High Court, where Dua Zehra and her husband Zaheer were presented amid strict security after being shifted to Karachi this morning following their recovery.

Dua recorded her statement under oath saying that she was not kidnapped.

While recording her statement in court, Dua said she is 18 years old.

“My name is Dua Zehra and my father’s name is Mehdi Kazmi. My age is 18 years and I live with Zaheer,” she said.

When asked about the house number of where she lives, Dua said that she doesn’t know this detail.

Justice Junaid Ghaffar accepted her union with Zaheer and pronounced that Dua Zehra’s kidnapping case had been disposed of.

Dua Zehra requested the court that she wanted to go with her husband Zaheer.

She refused to meet her parents.

The police did not allow Dua’s parents to meet her.

Petitioner’s lawyer Altaf Khoso pleaded with the court that Dua’s medical examination should be conducted to ascertain her real age claiming that the girl was underage.

However, the Sindh advocate general disagreed saying nothing of this sort was written in law.

The court-ordered a medical examination of Dua to ascertain her age within two days.

The Sindh AG maintained that it was not his province’s case, rather it was a case of Punjab.

He said the girl herself confessed that she left the house of her own free will.

The judge ordered the authorities to shift Dua Zehra to the shelter room and also stopped police from arresting Zaheer.

The hearing of the case has been adjourned till June 8.

She and Zaheer were recovered by the Punjab police from Bahawalnagar in the wee hours of Sunday.

Dua was handed over to lady police officials after being shifted to Karachi.