Dua Zehra Case: Medical board report declares her age nearest to 15 years

Dua Zehra’s case is likely to take a new direction following the age determination by the medical board.

On Monday, the medical board formed to determine the age of Dua Zehra, concluded that she was between 15 to 16 years of age.

The report was submitted to the court of judicial magistrate (East) in Karachi.

According to the report, the medical board conducted X-rays of both her hands, elbows and wrists, her pelvis, and the sternal ends of her clavicle. An OPG (orthopantomogram) X-ray, as well as one of her lower mandible pre-molar teeth, were also conducted.

“Aforesaid X-rays were exposed at the Radiology Department, Services Hospital, Karachi, and OPG was exposed at Dow Dental College, Karachi on July 2, 2022. The dental cast was also prepared,” the report said.

The report concluded that on the basis of physical examination, Dua Zehra’s age was between 14-15 years.

On the basis of dentition, Dua’s age was between 13-15 years, the report said. On the basis of epiphyseal closure assessed on radiological examination, Dua’s age was between 16-17 years, the report added, calling this an “unusual discrepancy”.

Dua Zehra, the girl who was reported missing from Karachi on April 16 and later recovered from Punjab on June 5, has maintained that she is 18 years of age and claims she contracted marriage with Zaheer Ahmed of her own accord, while her parents have been insisting that she is a minor.

Reacting to the medical test report, Jibran Nasir, lawyer of Dua Zehra’s father, Mehdi Kazmi stated that “The Medical Board has verified the truth which Parents have been telling since 2.5 months. As per Board #DuaZehra is nearest to 15 yrs of age negating the previous medical report which placed Dua at 17. This proves that NADRA documents are accurate & Dua, in reality, is a 14yr child.”

The Medical Board has verified the truth which Parents have been telling since 2.5 months. As per Board #DuaZehra is nearest to 15 yrs of age negating previous medical report which placed Dua at 17. Thus proven that NADRA documents are accurate & Dua in reality is a 14yr child. — M. Jibran Nasir 🇵🇸 (@MJibranNasir) July 4, 2022

“Offences of Kidnapping, Child Marriages & Rape/Sexual Offences all are attracted to a case where girl child is under 16. IGP Sindh should take immediate action to remove current I.O. of the case who has been telling media no case of Kidnapping is made & must immediately recover Dua,” he added.

He added that, “AG Sindh told High Court that no case of Kidnapping is made out, Police relied on statement of girl to claim no case of Kidnapping is made out, girl repeatedly told Honorable Courts that she is 18 years of age, today it is proven that all statements were result of inducement.”

AG Sindh told High Court that no case of Kidnapping is made out, Police relied on statement of girl to claim no case of Kidnapping is made out, girl repeatedly told Honorable Courts that she is 18 years of age, today it is proven that all statements were result of inducement… — M. Jibran Nasir 🇵🇸 (@MJibranNasir) July 4, 2022

In a series of tweets, Jibran Nasir went on to say, “We need better procedures and training in place both in Police & Judiciary to save our children. For 2.5 months parents suffered moving pillar to post to recover their child while Dua unaware herself was under unimaginable danger while content creators cashed in on this tragedy.”

“Does Sindh Police need more Court orders to do its job & recover #DuaZehra and arrest the main accused Zaheer along with all his accomplices/aiders & abettors? Sindh Police wasted no time in getting Dua back to Punjab post-examination now they shouldn’t wait a minute to get her back,” he added.

