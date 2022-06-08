Dua Zehra Case Verdict: SHC allows the girl to decide her fate

The Sindh High Court (SHC) Wednesday allowed teenager Dua Zehra to decide where she wants to go, with her parents or husband.

A three-page written order was announced on Wednesday.

Justice Junaid Ghaffar said the court reached the verdict in line with the testimonies.

“In light of all the evidence, this is not a case of kidnapping.”

“The alleged/minor Dua E Zahra Kazmi, pursuant to her statement on Oath and Age Certificate is set at liberty to decide as to whom she intends to reside and go along,” the order read.

The court also disposed of Zehra’s father’s — Mehdi Ali Kazmi — petition for her recovery as the case of his daughter was not of kidnapping.

Du Zehra had mysteriously gone missing from Karachi in April.

She later declared that she had run away from her home to marry 21-year-old Zaheer Ahmed.

Here is the copy of the SHC verdict in the Dua Zehra case: