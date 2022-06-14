Dua Zehra’s father to take legal action against the YouTuber over daughter’s interview!

Mehdi Kazmi, Dua Zehra’s father will be approaching the Supreme Court against the woman who interviewed his daughter.

It was a day ago when the first video interview of Dua along with her husband Zaheer went viral on social media.

It was the first time when Dua Zehra and her husband Zaheer openly talked about their marriage since her disappearance.

Reacting to the interview, Mehdi Kazmi said she (the interviewer) will soon receive a notice from the Supreme Court.

“The interviewer claimed that she has been in contact with these people [Zehra and Zaheer] from the first day, but after she receives the notice, all of them will disappear, this bibi will also disappear and say that her contact with them has been cut off,” he said.

In the interview, Dua and Zaheer revealed the “actual matter”.

The teenager took to opportunity to tell her parents that she has married according to Islamic laws but was sorry if her parents still think she has made a mistake.

“I would like to request them [parents] to accept me and Zaheer with a big heart. I know they have gone through sorrow and even I have but I ask them to accept us,” Dua said.