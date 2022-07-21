Dua Zehra Kidnapping Case: SHC reserves verdict

The Sindh High Court (SHC) reserved the verdict in the Dua Zehra kidnapping case on Thursday.



A two-member bench of the SHC, headed by Justice Iqbal Kalhoro, heard the high-profile case pertaining to the alleged kidnapping of Dua Zehra.

As reported, Zaheer was produced in court at the outset of the hearing of the case filed by Dua Zehra’s father Mehdi Kazmi.

Zaheer Ahmed has been accused of kidnapping the girl from her house in Karachi’s Alfalah neighbourhood.

The court has reserved its verdict on Mehdi Kazmi’s plea and said it will be announced later in the day.

“We are not sending Dua Zehra to her parents. But she has to be brought here,” the court said.

“There are shelter homes in Karachi as well where security arrangements will be made. There will be no threat to the girl in Karachi,” the judge remarked.

“Dua cannot be brought here against her will,” said the lawyer for Zaheer, the alleged husband of Dua Zehra.

Jibran Nasir, the lawyer for the parents of Dua Zehra, said before the court that Dua Zehra had sought separation from her alleged husband.

The court remarked that Dua Zahra has been declared a minor and, therefore, her statement has no legal value.

The court however observed that no order to give the girl into her parents’ custody is being issued.

The federal and provincial governments are in favour of bringing Dua Zehra back to Karachi.