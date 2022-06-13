Dua Zehra met husband Zaheer while playing PUBG game three years ago

Dua Zehra met her husband Zaheer while playing a PUBG game three years ago!

The first video interview of Dua Zehra and her husband Zaheer Ahmed has come to light revealing the insights into the teens’ love affair.



Dua, who went missing from Karachi a month ago and later got married,



According to the details, a video interview of Dua Zehra and Zaheer Ahmed is going viral on social media.

Zaheer Ahmed said in response to the question of the host, told about his qualification and earnings.

“I have recently done FSC pre-medical from Punjab. I also do the work of buying and selling mobiles, I repair the iPhones and buy and sell them,” Zaheer said.

He earns 80 to 90 thousand, according to the details shared by Zaheer during the interview.



According to the interviewer, Zaheer Ahmed responded to the propaganda being spread after the marriage and said that “we were all watching what was said about us and we used to laugh when we saw that there is nothing that is being spread. I don’t talk much and anyway when we appeared in court the lawyer forbade us to talk to the media and say nothing.”



Zaheer further said that in the beginning, we met on ‘PUBG’ and then the conversation started but after that, Dua’s family banned her from playing the game and we were in a relationship for 3 years and 4 months.



“Then we started talking in separate games,” he said.