Oyeyeah
Latest News

Dua Zehra met husband Zaheer while playing PUBG game three years ago

Dua Zehra and her husband Zaheer's first video interview come to light

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui29 views
posted on
Views

Dua Zehra met her husband Zaheer while playing a PUBG game three years ago!

The first video interview of Dua Zehra and her husband Zaheer Ahmed has come to light revealing the insights into the teens’ love affair.

Dua, who went missing from Karachi a month ago and later got married,

According to the details, a video interview of Dua Zehra and Zaheer Ahmed is going viral on social media.

Published Earlier:

Zaheer Ahmed said in response to the question of the host, told about his qualification and earnings.

“I have recently done FSC pre-medical from Punjab. I also do the work of buying and selling mobiles, I repair the iPhones and buy and sell them,” Zaheer said.

He earns 80 to 90 thousand, according to the details shared by Zaheer during the interview.

According to the interviewer, Zaheer Ahmed responded to the propaganda being spread after the marriage and said that “we were all watching what was said about us and we used to laugh when we saw that there is nothing that is being spread. I don’t talk much and anyway when we appeared in court the lawyer forbade us to talk to the media and say nothing.”

Zaheer further said that in the beginning, we met on ‘PUBG’ and then the conversation started but after that, Dua’s family banned her from playing the game and we were in a relationship for 3 years and 4 months.

“Then we started talking in separate games,” he said.

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You