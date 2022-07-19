Dua Zehra shifted to Lahore Dar ul Amaan

Dua Zehra has been shifted to Lahore Dar ul Amaan, the latest development comes on Tuesday!

The session court on Tuesday ordered to transfer of Dua Zehra to Dar-ul-Amaan after the girl’s statement about her life being in danger.

Salman Sufi, the head of PM’s Strategic Reforms in a tweet, conveyed that Dua Zehra has been shifted to Dar Ul Aman, and strict security and protection have been provided to her after court orders, he also added that Zaheer is being traced for arrest!

Update on #DuaZehra



Punjab Gov has secured Dua Zehra at Dar UL Aman under strict security and protection after a court order.



Sindh Government has been requested to dispatch a child protection bureau team to take her to her parents.



Mr Zaheer is being traced for arrest. — Salman Sufi (Wear A Mask To Save Lives) (@SalmanSufi7) July 19, 2022

Sharing a copy of an application filed by Dua Zehra, Jibran Nasir, lawyer of Dua’s father said, “To save their own life Zaheer/accomplices will go to any length. Please see the application submitted in name of #DuaZahra. She says my relationship with my husband Zaheer aren’t good, I have separated from my husband & have no protection from my Parents hence I need to go to Darul Amaan.”