Oyeyeah
Latest News

Dua Zehra shifted to Lahore Dar ul Amaan

Zaheer is being traced for arrest

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui
posted on
View

Dua Zehra has been shifted to Lahore Dar ul Amaan, the latest development comes on Tuesday!

The session court on Tuesday ordered to transfer of Dua Zehra to Dar-ul-Amaan after the girl’s statement about her life being in danger.

Published Earlier:

Salman Sufi, the head of PM’s Strategic Reforms in a tweet, conveyed that Dua Zehra has been shifted to Dar Ul Aman, and strict security and protection have been provided to her after court orders, he also added that Zaheer is being traced for arrest!

Sharing a copy of an application filed by Dua Zehra, Jibran Nasir, lawyer of Dua’s father said, “To save their own life Zaheer/accomplices will go to any length. Please see the application submitted in name of #DuaZahra. She says my relationship with my husband Zaheer aren’t good, I have separated from my husband & have no protection from my Parents hence I need to go to Darul Amaan.”

 

 

 

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You