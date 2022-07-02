Dua Zehra undergoes various tests as authorities try to determine her age

Dua Zehra underwent various tests on Saturday as authorities try to determine her age.

The Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) had taken Dua Zahra into its custody from Lahore and brought her to Karachi earlier today for an ossification test.

The test is being conducted once again to determine her age after her father challenged an earlier test that revealed that the girl’s age was between 16 and 17.

According to the source, Dua Zehra’s X-ray and some other tests were conducted at the Services Hospital, in Lahore while dental tests were conducted at another hospital.

Following this, the police brought Dua back to Services Hospital.



According to the sources, the medical board, which was constituted last week for determining her age, has summoned her father.

As reported, the reports of her tests will be available within four days.



The Sindh High Court (SHC) on June 8, in its verdict, stated that the teenager, who claims she entered into marriage with Ahmed of her own will, was free to decide her fate.



Her father Mehdi Ali Kazmi challenged the SHC order in the Supreme Court but it was disposed of on June 23 as it did not fall under the jurisdiction of the top court.

Dua Zehra’s parents claimed that she was even below 14 at the time of her marriage.

On the SHC order, the Civil Hospital, Karachi had earlier conducted her test which verified that the girl’s age was between 16 to 17.

Dua Zehra had gone missing from her Karachi residence in April but was later recovered to have married Zaheer Ahmed in Lahore.