Earthquake in Lahore, people share concerns over social media

This is a developing story

A massive jolt of Earthquake is reported to be felt in the walled city of Lahore in the wee hours of Saturday.

Following the tremors, many people took to social media to share their concerns.

As reported, the earthquake struck at 2: 58 am local time.

Earlier on Friday, two earthquake tremors were felt in the federal capital and northern areas.

