Earthquake in Lahore, people share concerns over social media

A massive jolt of Earthquake is reported to be felt in the walled city of Lahore in the wee hours of Saturday.
Following the tremors, many people took to social media to share their concerns.
As reported, the earthquake struck at 2: 58 am local time.
#Earthquake in Lahore— Javeria Siddique (@javerias) June 17, 2022
Stay Safe everyone
#earthquake strong Earthquake observed in DHA Phase 6 #lahore— khurram Khan (@khurrumKhan15) June 17, 2022
Earthquake in Lahore.— SARMAD سرمد (@WattooSarmad) June 17, 2022
stay safe everyone#earthquake
-Lahore 2:58 am— Rabeea (@rabeeatheqadir) June 17, 2022
It was LOUD! #earthquake
I have felt an Earthquake jolt a while ago in LAHORE— Dr.FizaKhan (@Dr_fizakhan) June 17, 2022
Anyone else felt jolts? #earthquake
Felt earthquake at 2:58 am, really man it was toooo scary when there was nobody in room and lights were off. #earthquake— Introvert (@iwasamistake0) June 17, 2022
This #earthquake was not a normal one. Too much shaky and with a weird voice. It happened 15 mins ago and i am still feeling something in my head 🙁— IamUsman (@scorpioususman) June 17, 2022
Earlier on Friday, two earthquake tremors were felt in the federal capital and northern areas.