Earthquake in Lahore, people share concerns over social media

A massive jolt of Earthquake is reported to be felt in the walled city of Lahore in the wee hours of Saturday.



Following the tremors, many people took to social media to share their concerns.

As reported, the earthquake struck at 2: 58 am local time.

#Earthquake in Lahore

Stay Safe everyone — Javeria Siddique (@javerias) June 17, 2022

#earthquake strong Earthquake observed in DHA Phase 6 #lahore — khurram Khan (@khurrumKhan15) June 17, 2022

Earthquake in Lahore.

stay safe everyone#earthquake — SARMAD سرمد (@WattooSarmad) June 17, 2022

I have felt an Earthquake jolt a while ago in LAHORE

Anyone else felt jolts? #earthquake — Dr.FizaKhan (@Dr_fizakhan) June 17, 2022

Felt earthquake at 2:58 am, really man it was toooo scary when there was nobody in room and lights were off. #earthquake — Introvert (@iwasamistake0) June 17, 2022

This #earthquake was not a normal one. Too much shaky and with a weird voice. It happened 15 mins ago and i am still feeling something in my head 🙁 — IamUsman (@scorpioususman) June 17, 2022

Earlier on Friday, two earthquake tremors were felt in the federal capital and northern areas.