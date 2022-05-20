Oyeyeah
Latest News

ECP de-seats 25 Punjab Assembly Members of PTI

The reference against 25 Punjab Assembly lawmakers was forwarded to the election watchdog by PA Speaker Pervaiz Elahi

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui26 views
posted on
ECPECP de-seats 25 Punjab Assembly Members of PTI | OyeYeah News
Views

ECP has de-seated 25 Punjab Assembly Members of PTI!

The Election Commission de- seats 25 Punjab Assembly Members of PTI on defection in violation of A63-A.

Published Earlier:

After the ruling Hamza Shahbaz Sharif as CM has lost majorly in Punjab Assembly!

On Friday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) while announcing its verdict in a case pertaining to the dissident members of the Punjab Assembly (MPAs) declared 25 dissident members of PTI de-seated.

“MPAs defected from the party by voting in favour of Hamza Shahbaz,” the ECP said in the verdict.

The election watchdog reserved the decision earlier this week after arguments were concluded in the case.

ECP was supposed to announce the decision on Wednesday but had postponed the ruling.

The reference against the dissident lawmakers was sent by Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi.

It was accepted by the election watchdog for violating Article 63-A which pertains to defections.

The ECP’s verdict is crucial in light of the Supreme Court’s order in Article 63-A presidential reference.

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You