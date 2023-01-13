Latest News

ECP decides to hold local government polls in Karachi, Hyderabad as per schedule on Jan 15, rejecting the Sindh govt’s request

Saman SiddiquiJanuary 13, 2023
0 5 1 minute read

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) decided to hold local government polls in Karachi and Hyderabad as per schedule on January 15, rejecting the Sindh government’s request on Friday.

The Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja announced the decision after chairing a high-level meeting in the federal capital.

The development comes after the provincial government, in a surprise move had postponed the local bodies elections due to reservations of its coalition partner Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) over existing delimitations.

It was the fourth time that the Sindh government tried to delay the local government elections.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) had announced that the party will hold a sit-in outside the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) office in Karachi today following the Sindh government’s election postponement announcement.

Related Articles

However, that did not happen amid ECP’s decision.

 

 

Saman SiddiquiJanuary 13, 2023
0 5 1 minute read

Saman Siddiqui

Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.

Related Articles

Parvez Elahi finally ‘signs’ summary to dissolve Punjab Assembly

January 12, 2023

Mustafa Kamal announces his party PSP to join MQM-P

January 12, 2023

CM Punjab Parvez Elahi secures vote of confidence after late night high drama

January 12, 2023

All Eyes Set on Punjab Assembly’s Session

January 11, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

seventeen − 8 =

Back to top button