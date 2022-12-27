ECP postpones local body elections in Islamabad

Latest News

A five-member bench had reserved the verdict earlier in the day after arguments were concluded in the case.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has deferred the local body elections in Islamabad due to be held on December 31 (Saturday).

A 5-member bench of the Election Commission heard the case related to the local body elections in Islamabad on the orders of the Islamabad High Court, in which Advocate General Jahangir Jadoon, former Attorney General Ashtrawsaf, Babar Awan, and Ali Nawaz Awan on behalf of PTI while Jamaat-e-Islami. On behalf of Mian Aslam appeared before the Election Commission.

During today’s hearing, former attorney general Ashtar Ausaf, who is representing the federal government in the case, told the bench that the union councils were increased in Islamabad based on the increase in population.

At this, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja asked whether the census report had been published.

Ausaf told the bench that the census bureau had informed about the increase in Islamabad’s population, adding that the ECP must look at the increase in population.

“The Islamabad High Court (IHC) also recognized the increase in population but authorized the Election Commission to take the final decision after listening to the government’s point of view,” Ausaf added.

“In the past, even after the schedule was released, elections were postponed. The Election Commission has to decide according to the constitution and the law,” he said before the court, adding that the ECP cannot deprive citizens of their fundamental rights.

 

