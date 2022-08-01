Breaking: ECP to announce verdict over PTI foreign funding case tomorrow

The Election Commission of Pakistan will announce the verdict over the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) prohibited funding case.

The ECP has reserved the verdict over PTI foreign funding case on June 21.

The hearing of the high-profile case continued for eight years.

The verdict is expected to be announced at 10 am on Tuesday, Aug 2.

On the other hand, PTI chairman Imran Khan on Monday issued a call for a fresh protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) office in Islamabad on Thursday (August 4).

PTI is demanding Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja’s resignation.

Addressing his party members at PTI’s national council meeting in Islamabad on Monday, Imran Khan said that the assemblies of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab had passed resolutions against the CEC, stating that they had lost confidence in him.

“The commission should under no circumstances conduct the next general elections,” he said.