Efforts continue to safeguard Sehwan’s Bhan Syedabad and Dadu city from a possible deluge!

In Sehwan, authorities are making efforts to save Bhan Syedabad city and Dadu city from a possible deluge.

The water level in Manchhar was recorded at a 122.6-foot reduced level (RL) on Tuesday morning

The water level in the Indus River was at 127.4-foot RL at the Dadu-Moro bridge.

The river’s water level was recorded at 109.5-foot RL at the Amri bridge

The work on Ring bund to protect Dadu city is continued with the help of heavy machinery as well as work was also underway to strengthen Main Nara Valley Drain’s protective dyke.

As reported, the flood water was estimated to be at a distance of six kilometers from Dadu city on Tuesday morning.

According to Sehwan Assistant Commissioner Iqbal Hussain, 450 villages in seven union councils of the tehsil were flooded by water from Manchhar Lake.

“We have put up over 50 relief camps and tent cities,” he added.

As reported, the drop in water pressure in the two towns of the Dadu district was made possible after several cuts were given to the Indus Highway and the Larkana-Sehwan embankment to divert the water towards the River Indus.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif commended the initiative of protecting the Dadu Grid Station from floods through the creation of an embankment of three kilometers within 36 hours by the civil and military authorities.

In a tweet, PM also congratulated the National Highway Authority for removing the landslide on the M-8 between Ratodero and Khuzdar.

دادو گرڈ اسٹیشن کی سیلاب سےحفاظت کیلئےسول و ملٹری حکام کےتعاون سے 36 گھنٹے کے دوران تین کلومیٹر کا بند باندھنے کا اقدام لائقِ تحسین ہے۔ رتوڈیرو اور خضدار کے درمیان M-8 پر لینڈ سلائڈنگ ہٹا کر بلوچستان کی آخری شاہراہ کو بھی ٹریفک کیلئے بحال کرنے پر میں NHA کی ٹیم کو شاباش دیتا ہوں۔ — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) September 13, 2022

In the latest development, the sections of Gwadar-Ratodero Motorway (M-8) had been opened for one-way traffic and landslide-hit Wango Hill had been cleared.

Moreover, a 132-kilowatt transmission line had been repaired in Timergara and operations had resumed at Bajaur and Munda grid stations.

According to the PMO, Bhan Syedabad was being supplied electricity from alternative sources and Warrah was being supplied electricity from the Qambar grid station.