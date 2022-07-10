Eid-Ul-Adha 2022: Pakistan celebrates yet another Eid under the shadow of Covid-19 and rain

Pakistan celebrates yet another Eid under the shadow of Covid-19 and rain!





The first day of Eid ul Adha is celebrated across the country on Sunday with religious zeal and fervour.

Eid prayer congregations were held at mosques, Eidghas, and open places across the country at a time when several parts of the country are recovering from the damage of this week’s heavy monsoon rains.

President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi celebrated the first day of eid in his hometown in Karachi. He offered Eid prayers in Karachi’sTooba Masjid.

In his Eid message, President Alvi said: “As the country faces economic challenges, there is a dire need to utilize the spirit of sacrifice.”

He affirmed brotherhood, selflessness, and empathy for the destitute to emerge as a strong nation.

“I pray to Allah Almighty to accept the Ibadah, Haj, and sacrifices of the Pakistani nation and the Muslim Ummah. Amen!”

“Eidul Azha reminds us of the submission and obedience of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Hazrat Ismail (AS) before the command of Allah Almighty,” he said.

Message from President Dr. Arif Alvi on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha 1443 A.H



I would like to felicitate the entire Pakistani nation and the Islamic world on the auspicious and joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. I pray to Allah Almighty to accept the Ibadah, Hajj and sacrifices of pic.twitter.com/B3HgZ8VYSe — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) July 10, 2022

In his message to the nation on Eid ul Adha, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the real meaning of sacrifice is obedience and submission to Allah.

“Allah sees the intention of His obedient people and on that basis gives the reward,” he said.

He added that Muslims can fulfill their obligation during the special occasion of Eid ul Adha by helping out orphans, widows, the needy, and the poor.

“We should share the happiness of Eid with the needy and deprived around us, who are affected by the wave of international inflation,” the premier said.

”We should also not forget those affected by the recent floods and rains and fully help them in this hour of need. It is our duty to support them and share their grief.”

Marking the occasion of Eid, leaders extended wishes and special messages for the nation.

عید الاضحی کے موقع پر میں قوم سے اپیل کرونگا کہ COVID ایس او پیز کا خاص خیال رکھیں تاکہ آپ اور اپکے پیارے اس جان لیوا مرض سے محفوظ رہیں. اسکے علاوہ قربانی کے بعد صفائی ستھرائی کا خاص خیال رکھیں. پیارے پاکستان کو صاف رکھنے کی ذمہ داری ہم سب کی ہے. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) July 10, 2022

Wishing Muslims everywhere Eid Mubarak. As we celebrate & thank Allah for his blessings this Eid that commemorates sacrifice, let us remember & pray for those who are without their loved ones & for the people of IIOJK & Palestine suffering oppression under brutal Occupation. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 10, 2022

Happy Eid Greetings to all!

May Allah Bestow His Blessings to all Ameen! pic.twitter.com/2v1NVvqkGb — Ahsan Iqbal (@betterpakistan) July 9, 2022