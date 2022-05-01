Eid ul Fitr in Pakistan to be celebrated on May 3, Shawaal moon not sighted

Eid ul Fitr in Pakistan is to be celebrated on Tuesday, May 3 as the Shawaal moon has not been sighted in the country on Sunday.

Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee made the official announcement.

Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad said that no verified report on the sighting of the Shawwal crescent was received on Sunday from any part of the country and Eid-ul-Fitr would be celebrated on Tuesday, May 3.

The main meeting of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee was held at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony in Islamabad.

While the zonal committees met in their respective areas to sight the Shawwal crescent.

Maulana Azad said that Met officials were also consulted for moon sighting and there was no indication that the crescent could be sighted.

On the other hand, an unofficial committee under Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai also convened at Peshawar’s Qasim Ali Khan mosque.

Maulana Khabir told the reporters that there were no contacts between the Central Ruet e Hilal committee and the one led by Mufti Popalzai.

As reported, the Shawaal crescent has not been sighted in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and India and the Muslims in the three countries will be celebrating Eid on Tuesday as well.