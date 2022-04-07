Election Commission says seven months are needed to conduct elections!

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday refused to hold the elections in three months.

ECP in a reply to a letter from President Arif Alvi said that constituencies are the key to holding elections.

According to ECP, the final census was not published on time despite repeated letters from the commission.

The ECP said that seven months are needed for transparent and fair elections.

The ECP stated that it cannot be blamed for this delay.

ECP said it would require another four months to complete the process of delimitation of constituencies.

The elections could be held “honestly, justly and fairly” in October, ECP added.



On Wednesday, President Dr. Arif Alvi wrote a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan to propose dates for holding general elections in the country under Article 224(2) of the Constitution.

“In a letter dated April 5, 2022, addressed to ECP, the President’s Secretariat asked to propose date(s) for holding general elections within 90 days from the date of dissolution of the National Assembly i.e., April 3, 2022, in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of Pakistan,” the President House said in a statement.

ایوانِ صدر کی جانب سے الیکشن کمیشن آف پاکستان کو عام انتخابات کے انعقاد کے حوالے سے خط



خط میں الیکشن کمیشن کو قومی اسمبلی کی تحلیل کے 90 دن کے اندر الیکشن کرانے کیلئے تاریخ دینے کا کہا گیا ہے — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) April 6, 2022